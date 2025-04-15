M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Barclays

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Truist Financial cut their price target on M&T Bank from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.36.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $158.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.77. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $136.18 and a 1-year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

