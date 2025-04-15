M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 54,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,739,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

