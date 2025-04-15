Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 1.7% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $245.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $249.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.