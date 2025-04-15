eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $395.62 million and approximately $21.47 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00006070 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85,726.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00385088 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00033027 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000040 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,851,889,047,583 coins and its circulating supply is 19,851,864,047,583 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
