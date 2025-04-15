SKALE Network (SKL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.32 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $111.03 million and approximately $17.32 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 6,114,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

