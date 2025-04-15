Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00037203 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000758 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

