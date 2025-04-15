Dodge & Cox Sells 2,569 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.