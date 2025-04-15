NYM (NYM) Price Tops $0.0432

NYM (NYM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. NYM has a total market cap of $34.96 million and $2.07 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NYM has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One NYM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,571.02 or 0.99818528 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85,208.02 or 0.99395088 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,964,694 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nym.com. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 809,964,694.475128 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.04462585 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,895,738.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

