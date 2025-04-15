Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for TROW

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

Shares of TROW opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 66,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

