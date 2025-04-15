Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 207,484 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $186.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

