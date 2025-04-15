Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Down 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02). 122,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,362,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.13 ($0.03).

Verici Dx Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of £5.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Verici Dx Company Profile

Verici Dx is a developer of a complementary suite of leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. The underlying technology is based upon artificial intelligence assisted transcriptomic analysis to provide RNA signatures focused upon the immune response and other biological pathway signals critical for transplant prognosis of risk of injury, rejection and graft failure from pre-transplant to late stage.

