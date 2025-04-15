Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Brambles has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3853 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

