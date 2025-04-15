Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,661,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $13,822,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,253.06. This represents a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 854.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

