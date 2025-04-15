Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Increases By 625.0%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 million, a PE ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.22. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.59%.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

