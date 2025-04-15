Anchor Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.6 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.33 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.