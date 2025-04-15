Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OLY stock opened at C$104.69 on Tuesday. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$89.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.67, for a total value of C$251,075.48. Also, Director Anthony Lanzl sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.54, for a total value of C$32,262.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $326,955. Insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$143.52 target price on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

