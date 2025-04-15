Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 26.50 Per Share

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 152.4% increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Grafton Group Stock Up 1.2 %

LON GFTU opened at GBX 895.60 ($11.81) on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 790.90 ($10.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,097 ($14.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 867.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 932.85.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.50) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Grafton Group

In other news, insider David Arnold purchased 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 835 ($11.01) per share, for a total transaction of £23,939.45 ($31,565.73). Also, insider Ian Tyler acquired 1,180 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 835 ($11.01) per share, with a total value of £9,853 ($12,991.82). Insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $4,433,018 in the last 90 days. 11.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grafton Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.