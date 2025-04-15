Operose Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 243.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,294,000 after buying an additional 61,928 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 566.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

