Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by National Bank Financial

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.
