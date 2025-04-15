Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,062,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,928 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $194,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,822,000 after buying an additional 219,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,146,000 after acquiring an additional 296,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 264.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $209.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.62.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

