Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Announces Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Insider Activity at Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 62,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $292,379.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,667,161 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,985.09. This represents a 2.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 148,123 shares of company stock valued at $714,040 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.