EMCOR Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

EMCOR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. EMCOR Group has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $22.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $386.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.11. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.