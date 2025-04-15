Promising Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 14th

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, and Walt Disney are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares in companies that produce, distribute, or capitalize on various forms of entertainment, such as movies, music, video games, and digital media. These stocks tend to be influenced by cultural trends, consumer spending, and rapidly evolving technology, making them both exciting and potentially volatile investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.09. 23,239,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,547,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $270.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,355,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,100,181. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $186.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,927,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,975,847. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

