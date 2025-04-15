Mizuho Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $25.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,953,845.60. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $1,906,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,089. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279 in the last ninety days. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in RingCentral by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,803.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.