United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 34,294 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,294 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $70,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,132,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

