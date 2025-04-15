Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,620 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $117,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 695.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. This trade represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AME opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

