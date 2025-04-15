M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,622,000 after buying an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after buying an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

