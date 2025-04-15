Dero Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $4.22 million and $13,046.45 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,480.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.21 or 0.00385135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00090499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.30 or 0.00250698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00017837 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.