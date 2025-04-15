Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,514,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 18.7% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $215,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after buying an additional 2,488,154 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,664,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,747,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

