Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,523,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $560,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,958,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,435,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,169 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Nutrien by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,043,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,396,000 after buying an additional 1,236,671 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in Nutrien by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,693,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 854,543 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

