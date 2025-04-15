Dodge & Cox Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.3% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,893,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its position in Booking by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Booking by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,561.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in Booking by 404.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Citigroup raised their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price target (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booking from $5,248.00 to $4,567.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,327.28.

Booking Trading Down 0.6 %

BKNG stock opened at $4,556.84 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,712.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,771.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.