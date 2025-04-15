Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in PayPal stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPal alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

PayPal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in PayPal by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 183,011 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.