Montag & Caldwell LLC Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $135.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82. The stock has a market cap of $237.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

