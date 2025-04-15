Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $448.00 to $387.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.66.

GEV stock opened at $321.84 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $128.25 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $1,481,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 24.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 41.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

