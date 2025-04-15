ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 152.1% increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 258.20 ($3.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.32. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 211.80 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 132,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £338,567.68 ($446,423.63). Company insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.09) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

