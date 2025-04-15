Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,486 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 302,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after buying an additional 132,446 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 9.0 %

EFV stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

