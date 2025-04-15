Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 331 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493,784 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,273,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,527,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,659,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $180.35 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.51. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

