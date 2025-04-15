Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALB. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Albemarle by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Albemarle by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

