12,470 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $5,163,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day moving average of $165.54. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. UBS Group raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.