CacheTech Inc. Invests $622,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after buying an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after buying an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.73.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

