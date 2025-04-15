Anchor Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 356.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $931.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $398.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $958.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $887.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.