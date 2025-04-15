Anchor Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2,219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,800 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 928.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 793.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.9% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 15,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $178.36 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $838.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.15.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.68.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

