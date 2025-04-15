Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded at Bank of America

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

