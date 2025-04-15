Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Raised by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 284.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,398 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.68.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $178.36 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $838.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.45 and a 200 day moving average of $196.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

