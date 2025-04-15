GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Corning were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Corning by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Corning’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.