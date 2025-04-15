Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 84,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,123,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $3,103,000. AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $239,351,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $753.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $835.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $822.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

