Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $138.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $266,028.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,903.78. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,558 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.86, for a total transaction of $298,927.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,806.50. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,906 shares of company stock worth $33,869,030. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

