Needham & Company LLC Lowers Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $10.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Applied Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The company had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,868.55. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

