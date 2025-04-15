SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DOWLING & PARTN raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.72. SiriusPoint has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $612.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,301,911.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,428,008 shares in the company, valued at $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $6,869,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 198,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth about $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

