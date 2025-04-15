Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,704,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Sinclair stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Sinclair, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $957.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.62. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sinclair

In other Sinclair news, Chairman David D. Smith acquired 38,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $538,124.10. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 645,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,351.64. This trade represents a 6.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 458,530 shares of company stock worth $6,636,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

